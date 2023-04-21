Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) — Novak Djokovic has lost to a Serb countryman for the first time in 11 years in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dusan Lajovic won 6-4, 7-6 to down a world No. 1-ranked player for the first time. Djokovic converted only one of 16 break chances and missed three set points in the tiebreaker. His previous loss to a fellow Serb was in 2012 to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid. Lajovic says “Beating him, it’s something that I didn’t even think is going to be possible, but it happened.” Djokovic says, “I’m happy for him, to be honest. He deserved to win today.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.