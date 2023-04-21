Huskers welcome back Solich: ‘Staying away only hurt myself’

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Frank Solich is back at Nebraska this weekend for events honoring him for his contributions as a player, assistant and head coach. His return comes 20 years after his controversial firing. Solich was 58-19 in six seasons at Nebraska and went on to become the Mid-American Conference’s all-time wins leader at Ohio. Solich agreed to come back after he was prodded by athletic director Trev Alberts. Solich’s ties to the state run deep and says he was only hurting himself by continuing to stay away.

