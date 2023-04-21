Japan’s Wataru Endo rescues point for Stuttgart in Augsburg

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Japan midfielder Wataru Endo has struck late for Stuttgart to draw at Augsburg 1-1 and boost its chances of Bundesliga survival. Endo somehow forced a shot at goal after the ball became lodged between his knees. He then tapped in the rebound from Augsburg reserve goalkeeper Tomas Koubek’s save in the 78th minute. Dion Drena Beljo headed Augsburg’s opener in the eighth minute but the visitors’ efforts finally paid off with Endo’s perseverance. Augsburg is just five points clear of Stuttgart in the relegation playoff spot ahead of the rest of the 29th round. Five rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.