Kotsay, A’s focusing on 2023, not possible Las Vegas move

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mark Kotsay is focusing on the Oakland Athletics’ current season, not on the team’s longterm location. Kotsay says “I don’t have control of those decisions. The team said Wednesday it purchased land in Las Vegas with the intention of building a ballpark there for the 2027 season. Kotsay played fr Oakland from 2004-07, was a coach from 2016-21 under Bob Melvin and was promoted to manager ahead of the 2022 season. Kotsay’s team was 3-16 going into Friday night’s game at Texas.

