LeBron not trading trash talk with Brooks before Game 3

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James declined to respond to Dillon Brooks’ taunts before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Brooks said the top scorer in NBA history was “old” in Memphis following Game 2. The 38-year-old James patiently parried several questions about Brooks’ comments and about the importance of trash talk in general before abruptly cutting short his media session at the Lakers’ training complex. he Lakers’ visit from the Grizzlies is the second game of an NBA doubleheader in Los Angeles, with the Clippers also hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 4.

