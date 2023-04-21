Mac Meissner becomes 8th Korn Ferry Tour player with 59

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (AP) — Mac Meissner is the latest Korn Ferry Tour player with golf’s magic number. Meissner made a 15-foot eagle putt on his final hole Friday for a 12-under 59. He’s the first Korn Ferry Tour player with a sub-60 round in six years. Meissner says he was just hoping to make the cut when he teed off in the Lecom Suncoast Classic. The Korn Ferry Tour record is a 58 by Stephan Jaeger in 2016 at the Ellie Mae Classic. Meissner played his final seven holes in 7-under par. He says it’s his first sub-60 round even in casual rounds.

