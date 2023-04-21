Marlins-Guardians postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The series opener between the Miami Marlins and Cleveland Guardians scheduled for Friday night was postponed by wet weather. The tarp was placed on the field around 5 p.m., bringing an early end to Cleveland’s batting practice. The threat of rain throughout the night forced the game to be called around 6:30 p.m. Cleveland had 11 games postponed by weather issues last season and played 11 doubleheaders. The Guardians played a doubleheader in Detroit on Tuesday after Monday’s game was rained out.

