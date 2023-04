CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami’s Trevor Rogers has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain. He left Wednesday’s start against San Francisco after allowing hits to the first two batters in the fourth inning and throwing 22 pitches. The 25-year-old is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts this season. He has allowed eight earned runs, and 16 hits with 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.

