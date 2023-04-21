Night sessions to start 30 minutes earlier at French Open

PARIS (AP) — French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo says night sessions at this year’s event will begin 30 minutes earlier. Late finishes during last year’s matches caused problems for fans using public transport and meant less rest for tired players. The clay-court Grand Slam takes place at Roland Garros from May 28-June 11. More than 600,000 fans are expected to attend this year. Organizers are also reducing the number of ticket sales for the exterior courts by 2,000 each day to help reduce congestion around the packed grounds. But spectators can now watch players training on the main court from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the week of qualifying rounds.

