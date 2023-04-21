Paratici resigns at Tottenham after losing appeal in Italy

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici has resigned after losing his appeal against a 30-month ban for his part in a false accounting scandal involving former club Juventus. Paratici had been in the position at Tottenham since 2021. He would have been expected to play a key role in identifying and hiring the successor to Antonio Conte, who was fired last month and hasn’t yet been replaced by a permanent manager. Paratici took a leave of absence ahead of the appeal hearing after his ban was extended worldwide by FIFA last month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.