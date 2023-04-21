Raiders GM open to drafting QB to compete with Garoppolo

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says he’s open to the possibility of taking a quarterback with the seventh overall pick in next week’s draft. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract in March, and the assumption was that Garoppolo would become the starting QB. But Ziegler’s comments on Friday suggest that Garoppolo could instead become a bridge to the Raiders’ future. Ziegler says he and coach Josh McDaniels want to have competition for starting positions, including QB.

