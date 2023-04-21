RHP Pablo López, Minnesota Twins finalize deal for 2024-27

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-hander Pablo López and the Minnesota Twins have finalized a contract that guarantees $73.5 million over four seasons from 2024-27. López is earning $5.45 million this season in a one-year deal agreed to in January. His new contract calls for a $1 million signing bonus, half payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office and half payable on Jan. 15. He gets an $8 million salary in 2024 and $21.5 million in each of the following three seasons. López us 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA through four starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and 15 hits.

