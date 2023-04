STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka came back from a set and a break down to beat Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 and reach the semifinals of the Porsche Grand Prix. Sabalenka beat a clay specialist for the second straight match after defeating 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejčíková on Wednesday. Sabalenka will play either Caroline Garcia or Anastasia Potapova in the semifinals.

