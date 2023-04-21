Swiatek books semifinal with Jabeur in Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has rallied to beat Karolina Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for a place in the semifinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Swiatek hadn’t played since last month in the semifinals at Indian Wells because of a rib injury but began her clay season on Thursday with a convincing win over Zheng Qinwen. She next faces third-seeded Ons Jabeur. Jabeur eased into the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in their quarterfinal. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals for a third straight year. The Belarusian player next faces Anastasia Potapova. Potapova upset fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

