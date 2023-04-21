Ticket prices frozen for Champions League final in Istanbul

GENEVA, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has frozen ticket prices for this year’s Champions League final in Istanbul. The cost of a ticket in each of the four categories is the same as for the 2022 final in Paris between Real Madrid and Liverpool. That match was marred by chaotic organization and security failures. The most expensive ticket costs 690 euros ($760) and the cheapest is 70 euros ($77). Each finalist will receive 20,000 tickets of the 72,000 available for the match at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. That’s also the same number as in the 2022 final. The semifinalists are Madrid, Manchester City, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

