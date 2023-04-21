Top-seeded Holger Rune advances to BMW Open semifinals
MUNICH (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune has comfortably reached the semifinals of the BMW Open in Munich with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chilean player Cristian Garin. The top-seeded Rune needed just 1 hour, 31 minutes to advance to a meeting with Christopher O’Connell. O’Connell overcame Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in three sets to reach his second tour-level semifinal. Two Americans were playing in the other quarterfinals later Friday. Taylor Fritz faced Dominic Thiem and Marcos Giron was playing Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp.