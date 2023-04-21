Verona beats Bologna to leave it on brink of Serie A safety

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona has improved its chances of escaping Serie A’s bottom three after beating Bologna 2-1 thanks to two goals from Simone Verdi. A first penalty of the season set Verona on the way to the victory that moved it level on points with 17th-placed Spezia. Verona remains below Spezia because it has the worse head-to-head record. Verdi converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time and doubled his tally in the 62nd. Nicolás Domínguez lifted the ball over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò in stoppage time to set up a nervy finale.

