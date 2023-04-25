Blake Sabol’s 2-run homer sends Giants past Cardinals 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blake Sabol hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4. With two outs and a runner on second, Sabol sent Ryan Helsley’s 1-2 offering over the wall in center field for his first career walk-off homer. Helsley blew his third save of the year. San Francisco trailed 4-2 entering the ninth. Joc Pederson reached on a fielding error by second baseman Tommy Edman, and Mike Yastrzemski followed with an RBI double to bring the Giants within one. Sean Hjelle pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. The Giants have won four straight.

