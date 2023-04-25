Skip to Content
Drury, Angels ride 4-run first to 5-3 win over Athletics

By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Drury had a two-run triple, and the Los Angeles Angels used a four-run first inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Tuesday night. Mike Trout went 2-for-4 with a double, Shohei Ohtani had two stolen bases, and the Angels have alternated wins and losses over their past five games. Shea Langeliers hit a home run, Mason Miller gave up four runs in four innings, and the A’s lost for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

