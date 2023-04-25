Skip to Content
Gray, Ruiz propel Nationals to 5-0 win over Mets

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Josiah Gray pitched six overpowering innings and batterymate Keibert Ruiz homered to help the Washington Nationals beat the listless New York Mets 5-0. Luis García had a two-run double and Joey Meneses added a pair of RBI singles among his three hits. Ruiz also finished with three hits as the rebuilding Nationals won the first meeting this season between the NL East foes. Gray struck out nine and walked one while allowing four hits in a return close to home. The right-hander grew up in New Rochelle, just north of New York City. Ruiz’s solo homer off José Butto in the second marked the first run Washington scored with Gray on the mound this season.

Associated Press

