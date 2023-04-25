Mets make fashion statement of Scherzer’s `sweat and rosin’

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have turned Max Scherzer’s suspension into a fashion statement. With the team just back from a West Coast trip, new Mets T-shirts that read “Sweat and Rosin” showed up in the clubhouse Tuesday before New York’s series opener against Washington. One rested on reliever Tommy Hunter’s chair, right next to Scherzer’s locker. Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball last week following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand while pitching in a game at Dodger Stadium. The three-time Cy Young Award winner insisted the substance umpires found too sticky was simply his sweat mixed with rosin — a legal substance for pitchers, if applied properly. Scherzer initially challenged the suspension but dropped his appeal hours later.

