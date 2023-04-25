Oilers beat Kings to take 3-2 lead in playoff series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored twice as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. The Oilers are a win away from advancing to the second round. Game 6 is Saturday in Los Angeles. Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak also scored for Edmonton. Connor McDavid and defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse had two assists apiece. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for Edmonton. Kings goalie Joonas Korpisalo was pulled for Pheonix Copley in the second period after Edmonton’s fourth goal. Korpisalo stopped 15 of 19 shots before giving way to Copley, who had six saves. Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings.

