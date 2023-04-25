Skip to Content
Seguin, Stars take 3-2 series lead with 4-0 win over Wild

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson both had a power-play goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had three assists for the second game in a row and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 5.  Jake Oettinger had 27 saves in his second career playoff shutout, and first by any goalie in this year’s playoffs. Seguin’s fourth power-play goal of the series came only 2:22 into the game, only eight seconds after Wild forward Marcus Foligno’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit on Radek Faksa. The Stars will try to wrap up the series Friday night with Game 6 in Minnesota.

