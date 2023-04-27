Cole gets 5th win, Yankees hit 3 HRs in 4-2 win at Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Gerrit Cole got his fifth win after setting a career-long scoreless streak, and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres hit back-to-back homers for New York. The series opener marked Aaron Judge’s first game in Texas since breaking Roger Maris’ single-season American League record with his 62nd homer at the Rangers’ ballpark in October. Judge struck in his only two at-bats in his return before leaving with right hip discomfort. Jose Trevino also homered for New York. Cole’s scoreless streak reached 25 2/3 innings before giving up two runs in the sixth. Andrew Heaney took the loss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.