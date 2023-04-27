Jets take Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald at No. 15

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets selected Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft. McDonald was one of college football’s most prolific pass rushers during his career with the Cyclones with 34 sacks. He joins an already stout defensive line in New York, which includes All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and ends/edge rushers Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. The Jets also signed D-lineman Quinton Jefferson in free agency. The Jets originally held the 13th overall pick, but traded that in the package they sent to Green Bay to acquire Aaron Rodgers this week.

