A’s set record for starters not getting wins to begin season

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jeurys Familia gave up a one-run lead in the ninth for Oakland and Cincinnati’s Jake Fraley hit a broken-bat double to give the Reds a 3-2 win over the Athletics. Oakland set a major league record with 28 games to start a season without a win by the starting pitcher. A’s starter Kyle Muller tossed five innings and was in line to break the notorious streak. The Reds’ Casey Legumina pitched the eighth for the win and Alexis Díaz finished for his fourth save.

