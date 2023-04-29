Bauers crashes into wall, hurt in 1st inning of Yanks debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Bauers didn’t make it past the first inning of his New York Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García’s drive and leaving with a bruised right knee. The 27-year-old fell to the ground and held onto the ball for the final out of the inning, stranding Travis Jankowski on second base. Bauers at first was prone, face down in the left field corner, then turned over onto his back. He walked off the field accompanied by Yankees manager Aaron Boone and members of the team’s athletic training staff.

