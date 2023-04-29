Cardinals have solid ’23 draft, and ’24 could be even better

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort cobbled together a solid draft in his opening effort for the Arizona Cardinals. Ossenfort added depth in several spots, especially along the offensive line and at cornerback. He also set the franchise up for a good 2024 draft. The Cardinals figure to be in rebuilding mode this season after finishing 4-13 last year, and their approach to the draft reflected that. They acquired some talent that could help them immediately, but also stacked assets for the 2024 draft that could help the franchise build the overall talent base it lacked last year.

