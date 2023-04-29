Eovaldi 3-hitter leads Rangers over Yanks 2-0 as Judge sits

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a three-hitter for his first big league nine-inning shutout, Ezequiel Duran hit a two-run homer in the fifth and the Texas Rangers beat the listless Yankees 2-0 for New York’s fifth loss in seven games. Yankees captain Aaron Judge missed his second straight game with a mild hip strain, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Harrison Bader on the sidelines. Jake Bauers didn’t make it past the first inning of his Yankees debut, crashing headfirst into the left-field wall in a full sprint while catching Adolis García’s drive and leaving with a bruised right knee.

