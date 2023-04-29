Skip to Content
Titans’ new GM uses all NFL draft picks to fix bad offense

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Improving one of the NFL’s worst offenses wound up the focus of Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon’s first NFL draft. So much so that he used all of his picks on offense. That’s a first for either side of the ball for this franchise since the NFL switched to a seven-round draft in 1994. Carthon didn’t go into this draft planning to go all offense. He says it dawned on him about 30 minutes before talking to reporters that the Titans went all offense. Carthon says the Titans simply followed their board with no designed plan.

Associated Press

