A’s score in 9th, beat Reds 5-4 to stop 9-game home skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Esteury Ruiz singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 to end their nine-game home losing streak. Jesús Aguilar and Brent Rooker homered for the A’s, who entered with the lowest winning percentage in the majors. The victory prevented Oakland, now 6-23, from having the worst 29-game start to a season since the 2003 Detroit Tigers opened 4-25. The crowd of 18,271 was Oakland’s largest since 26,805 on opening day. The Reds had runners at second and third in the top of the ninth before Zach Jackson retired Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson on swinging strikeouts and then got Henry Ramos to ground out.

