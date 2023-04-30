Butler, Heat start 2nd round with 108-101 win over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat kept rolling after barely reaching the postseason, beating the New York Knicks 108-101 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Gabe Vincent scored 20 points for the Heat, who became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 when they toppled Milwaukee in the first round. They continue to look nothing like a team that needed to win a play-in game just to get the final postseason berth in the East. RJ Barrett scored 26 points and Jalen Brunson had 25 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who were without Julius Randle.

