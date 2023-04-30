IndyCar extends stay at Barber Motorsports Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — IndyCar is staying at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama at least through 2027. The series and ZOOM Motorsports announced an extension at the permanent road course a few hours ahead of the 13th running. The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix has been held at the track since 2010. Andretti Autosport’s Romain Grosjean starts on the pole for the second time this year and third overall. The Swiss-born Frenchman is seeking his first IndyCar win.

