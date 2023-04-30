Knicks’ Randle misses Game 1 vs Heat with sprained ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat because of a sprained left ankle. Randle was originally hurt late in the regular season, missing the final five games, before returning for the first round against Cleveland. But he was hurt again in the clinching Game 5 and missed the second half. Randle had done little since the Knicks returned to practice. He went through a workout Sunday morning at Madison Square Garden and coach Tom Thibodeau said he was a game-time decision, but the Knicks ruled him out about 45 minutes before the game.

