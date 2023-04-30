Nuggets try to make star-studded Suns look average again

The Phoenix Suns’ star quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton looked mighty average in their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Now it’s gut check time when the Suns try to even the series in Game 2 on Monday in Denver. There’s certainly reason to believe the Suns have what it takes to bounce back. Phoenix lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round before reeling off four straight wins to advance. The biggest problem for Phoenix? This Denver team appears vastly superior to the Clippers team the Suns eliminated in round one.

