Orioles beat Tigers 5-3 to win 6th straight series

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles take a four-run lead and Yennier Cano made sure they held on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Baltimore took three of four games in Detroit and has won six straight series for the first time since 2014. The Orioles scored one run in four consecutive innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the fifth before Detroit scored three in the home half. Baltimore’s bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Cano had a two-run cushion in the ninth after Jorge Mateo hit a solo homer. Cano retired the last four Tigers batters for his second save and has not allowed a hit in 32 at-bats this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.