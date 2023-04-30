Orioles beat Tigers 5-3 to win 6th straight series
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Adam Frazier homered in the fourth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles take a four-run lead and Yennier Cano made sure they held on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. Baltimore took three of four games in Detroit and has won six straight series for the first time since 2014. The Orioles scored one run in four consecutive innings, taking a 4-0 lead in the fifth before Detroit scored three in the home half. Baltimore’s bullpen combined to pitch 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Cano had a two-run cushion in the ninth after Jorge Mateo hit a solo homer. Cano retired the last four Tigers batters for his second save and has not allowed a hit in 32 at-bats this season.