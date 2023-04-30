Padres rally for 2-game Mexican sweep, beat Giants 6-4

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Matt Carpenter capped an eighth-inning rally with a tiebreaking, two-run double off the glove of diving centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 for a two-game sweep of Major League Baseball’s first regular-season series in Mexico City. A day after winning an 11-home run thriller 16-11, the Padres overcame a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth and three in the eighth. In the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, Lamonte Wade Jr. J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger homered for the Giants and Austin Nola for the Padres.

