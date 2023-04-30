Right-hander Trevor Megill traded to Brewers from Twins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins for cash and a player to be named. Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart. Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Cubs. Milwaukee will assign Megill to Triple-A Nashville. He is the older brother of Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.