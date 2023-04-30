Swiatek and Zverev comfortably advance at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek continues to make it look easy at the Madrid Open after reaching the round of 16 with a straight-set win over Bernarda Pera. The world No. 1 conceded only one break point and converted on four of the 13 that she earned against the 32nd-ranked American at the “Magic Box” center court. Swiatek had beaten Julia Grabher by the same score in her opening match in Madrid. The Polish player has won six straight matches in her clay-court season while dropping only one set. Two-time Madrid Open men’s champion Alexander Zverev cruised past qualifier Hugo Grenier in straight sets.

