Syndergaard gets first Dodgers’ win in sweep of Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noah Syndergaard got his first win in a Dodgers uniform and Los Angeles got some timely hits and took advantage of mistakes by St. Louis pitchers to defeat the reeling Cardinals 6-3. David Peralta drove in two runs for the Dodgers as they posted their first three-game series sweep of the season. Syndergaard allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. St. Louis was swept in a series for the second time this season and went 2-8 on its season-long 10-game road trip.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.