Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle shut down with elbow injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Mahle will be shut down for at least four weeks after tests revealed a posterior impingement and flexor pronator strain in his pitching elbow. Mahle left his most recent start last Thursday against Kansas City after four innings, showing diminished velocity. Mahle said after the game there wasn’t much concern, but he had an MRI and X-rays. The announcement comes a day after Minnesota placed fellow starter Kenta Maeda on the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain.

