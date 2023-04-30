Skip to Content
US defender Tim Ream suffers suspected arm fracture

LONDON (AP) — Fulham manager Marco Silva says United States international Tim Ream has suffered a suspected arm fracture. The 35-year-old defender slipped and landed awkwardly in the first half of Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Craven Cottage. Ream was substituted in the 22nd minute and replaced by Issa Diop. Fulham suffered another blow as Andreas Pereira was carried off on a stretcher following a coming-together with Manuel Akanji in the second half. Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as City moved to the top of the Premier League.

