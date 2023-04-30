Wild finish as Liverpool beats Tottenham 4-3

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Substitute Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 after a wild finish to their Premier League game. Tottenham was trailing 3-0 after only 15 minutes at Anfield but rallied to make it 3-3 through Richarlison’s strike in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Jota responded almost immediately to secure a fourth straight win in the league and boost Liverpool’s bid for Europa League qualification at least. Tottenham had recovered from going 2-0 down in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Thursday. The Londoners looked like securing another comeback draw on Sunday after Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah all scored early goals for Liverpool.

