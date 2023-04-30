Skip to Content
Wilson scores 2 as Newcastle rallies to beat Southampton 3-1

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Callum Wilson came off the bench at halftime to score twice as Newcastle fought back to strengthen its Champions League pursuit and edge last-place Southampton toward the second tier with a 3-1 win in the Premier League. The England striker canceled out Stuart Armstrong’s first-half opener and then helped himself to a second in the 81st after Theo Walcott’s own-goal had given the Magpies the lead. Wilson’s 14th and 15th goals kept third-place Newcastle ahead of Manchester United by two points in the race for the top four. Newcastle has played one game more than United.

