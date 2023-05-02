Call, Abrams have big hits in 7th as Nats beat Cubs 4-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call hit a two-run double during a three-run seventh inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1. CJ Abrams had the tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh off Keegan Thompson as part of a 3-for-3 night. Victor Robles followed with an infield hit and Call doubled to the gap in left-center to make it 4-1. Chicago’s Patrick Wisdom tied for the major league lead with his 11th homer, a 426-foot shot off Mason Thompson in the seventh that tied the game at 1-1. Hunter Harvey got the win in relief for Washington and Kyle Finnegan got his sixth save.

