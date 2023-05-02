Elder shuts down Marlins, outpitches Alcantara in Braves win

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Elder outpitched NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara by throwing seven innings of three-hit ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Tuesday night. Ozzie Albies homered and doubled, while Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled, drove in a run and stole his NL-leading 14th base for the Braves. Elder struck out six and induced 10 groundouts in his longest start of the season. Alcantara has a 7.40 ERA and lost three of his four starts since throwing a complete game shutout against Minnesota on April 4.

