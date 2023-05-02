Fulham defender Tim Ream set for surgery on broken arm

LONDON (AP) — Fulham defender Tim Ream is scheduled to have surgery on his fractured right arm on Wednesday. The United States international slipped and landed awkwardly in the first half of Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Manager Marco Silva had already confirmed that the 35-year-old Ream would miss the remainder of the season. Fulham says Ream “is expected to be fit for when the squad returns for pre-season.”

