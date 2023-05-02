Harper 0 for 4 in return, Urías helps Dodgers top Phils 13-1
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryce Harper went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his return to the Phillies just 160 days after Tommy John surgery, and Philadelphia lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-1 as Julio Urías allowed one hit and struck out 10 in seven innings. Harper, a two-time NL MVP, was activated from the injured list and was the designated hitter. Miguel Vargas had four hits as the Dodgers scored 13 runs for the second straight night and set a season high with 17 hits.