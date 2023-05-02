Michigan State CB Charles Brantley withdraws from portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn from the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar said Tuesday. Brantley’s return allows coach Mel Tucker to retain a key player after losing a pair of standouts on Sunday, when quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman entered the portal. Brantley started 11 games at cornerback last season, leading the team with six pass breakups and making two interceptions.

