Verlander, Scherzer returning to mound for Mets in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in Detroit against a team both of them played for. The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the right-hander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017. Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed due to a back injury. The 38-year-old Scherzer is due to pitch Wednesday for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy. He was suspended for 10 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.