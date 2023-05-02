Verlander, Scherzer returning to mound for Mets in Detroit
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
DETROIT (AP) — New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in Detroit against a team both of them played for. The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the Tigers, who drafted the right-hander No. 2 overall in 2004 and traded him to Houston in 2017. Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed due to a back injury. The 38-year-old Scherzer is due to pitch Wednesday for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy. He was suspended for 10 games.